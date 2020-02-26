LEGACY EDUCATION ALLIANCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On February 20, 2020, Anthony C. Humpage notified the Board of Directors of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (the “Company”) of his resignation as a director of the Company and all Company subsidiaries, effective as of March 31, 2020. Mr. Humpage’s resignation was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company’s Board of Directors or management on any matter relating to the operations, policies or practices of the Company.

Mr. Humpage served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company since January 15, 2019. Mr. Humpage was chairman of the Company’s Compensation Committee and also served on the Company’s Audit Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee.



