NEW JERSEY MINING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated August 4, 2020, entitled “New Jersey Mining Company Provides President’s Letter – Including a Q2 Update, Operational Additions and Plans for Increased Production & Resource Delineation.”



NEW JERSEY MINING CO Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm NEWS RELEASE New Jersey Mining Company New Jersey Mining Company Provides President’s Letter – Including a Q2 Update,…

About NEW JERSEY MINING COMPANY (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Company is engaged in exploring for and developing gold, silver, and base metal deposits in the Greater Coeur d’Alene Mining District of North Idaho and extending into Western Montana. The Company is evaluating mineral investment and development opportunities in the western United States. The Company is focused on advanced stage exploration and development assets. The Company has a portfolio of mineral properties, including the Golden Chest Mine, the New Jersey Mine and Mill, the McKinley exploration project, the Eastern Star exploration project and the Toboggan exploration project, and other exploration prospects. The New Jersey Mill Joint Venture and GF&H Company are subsidiaries of the Company. The New Jersey Mine is an underground mine and mill complex, which is located approximately four kilometers east of Kellogg, Idaho, in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District. The Toboggan Project consists of the prospects, including Gold Butte and Mineral Ridge.