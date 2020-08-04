Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 4, 2020, Solar Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information disclosed under this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Not applicable. (b) Not applicable. (c) Not applicable. (d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated August 4, 2020

About Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests in the United States middle market companies. It invests primarily in leveraged middle markets companies in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and equity securities. The Company is focused primarily on the direct origination of investments through portfolio companies or financial sponsors. Its investments range from $5 million to $100 million. It is managed by Solar Capital Partners, LLC (Solar Capital Partners). It invests in a portfolio of industries, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, automobiles, asset management and custody banks, building products, chemicals, commercial services and supplies, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, containers and packaging, distributors and diversified consumer services.