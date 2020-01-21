Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

MERCANTILE BANK CORP Exhibit

Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Improved profitability stemming from increased net interest income and mortgage banking activity income highlight 2019

About Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns the Mercantile Bank of Michigan (the Bank). The Bank is a state banking company. The bank, through its approximately 50 office locations, provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and retail banking services in and around the West and Central portions of Michigan. The Bank makes secured and unsecured commercial, construction, mortgage and consumer loans, and accepts checking, savings and time deposits. The Bank owns approximately 50 automated teller machines (ATM). Its bank also enables customers to conduct certain loan and deposit transactions by personal computer and through mobile applications. Courier service is provided to certain commercial customers, and safe deposit facilities are available at its office locations. Mercantile Insurance Center, Inc. (insurance company) is a subsidiary of the Bank, which offers insurance products.