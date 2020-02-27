NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(b)

On February 21, 2020, James Gottlieb resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Neurotrope, Inc. (the “Company”) and from all committees thereof, effective immediately. Mr. Gottlieb did not indicate any reason for his resignation.

On February 25, 2020, Shana Phares resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Neurotrope, Inc. (the “Company”) and from all committees thereof, effective immediately. Ms. Phares did not indicate any reason for her resignation.

Mr. Gottlieb and Ms. Phares served as the two Board designees of the licensor of the patents and technologies, Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. (“CRE”), which licensed the platform technology for Bryostatin to the Company.



About NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD)

Neurotrope, Inc., formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage. Bryostatin, which is a protein kinase C (PKC) Alpha and e activator, is also developed for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, which are in pre-clinical testing. Its second generation PKC activators, such as the Bryologs are meant for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection and traumatic brain injury. It develops Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease along with the rare (Orphan) diseases, such as Fragile X Syndrome and Niemann-Pick Type C. It has completed Phase IIa clinical trials of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of patients with AD.