Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(b)On February 26, 2020, Steven A. Murphy submitted his resignation from the position of President, Franchising of Winmark Corporation (the “Company”).

On February 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Mr. Murphy’s resignation. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits