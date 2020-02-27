ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ADUS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of home and community-based personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home, and is focused on the dual eligible (Medicare/Medicaid) population. The Company’s services include non-medical care, such as personal care, home support services and adult day care. The Company provides these services on a long-term, continuous basis, with an average duration of over 20 months per consumer. The Company’s services are primarily provided to older adults and younger disabled persons in consumers’ homes on an as-needed, hourly basis. The Company’s personal care services include bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, and medication reminders. The Company’s adult day centers offer services, such as social activities, transportation services to and from the centers, the provision of meals and snacks, personal care and therapeutic activities, such as exercise and cognitive interaction.