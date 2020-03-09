NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Net 1 UEPS Technologies,…

About NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels. The Company operates through three segments: South African transaction processing, International transaction processing, and Financial inclusion and applied technologies. The Company also provides secure transaction technology solutions and services, by offering transaction processing, financial and clinical risk management solutions to various industries. It offers secure online transaction processing, cryptography, mobile telephony, integrated circuit card (chip/smart card) technologies, and the design and provision of financial and value-added services to its cardholder base.