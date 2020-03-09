Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

CADIZ INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ea119370ex3-1_cadizinc.htm CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION OF SERIES 1 PREFERRED STOCK OF CADIZ INC. Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION OF SERIES 1 PREFERRED STOCK OF CADIZ inc. (Pursuant to Section 151 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware) Cadiz Inc.,…

About Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. is a land and water resource development company with approximately 45,000 acres of land in three areas of eastern San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s primary business is to acquire and develop land with water resources for various uses, including groundwater supply, groundwater storage and agriculture. It is focused on the development of the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage Project, which captures and conserves millions of acre-feet of native groundwater being lost to evaporation from the aquifer system beneath its approximately 34,000-acre property in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County and deliver it to water providers throughout Southern California. In addition to the Cadiz/Fenner Valley property, it also owns approximately 11,000 additional acres in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County, California at two separate properties. It owns over 2,000 acres near Danby Dry Lake in Ward Valley.