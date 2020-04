On April 8, 2020, Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing an update to its anticipated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1. In the press release, the Company disclosed that it expects to report for the three months ended March 31, 2020, net sales for its Direct and Retail segments in the amounts of approximately $47 million and $46 million, respectively, EBITDA from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.0 million to positive $1.5 million, cash and cash equivalents of $26.5 million and debt of $28.0 million with $19.3 million available for borrowing on its line of credit as of March 31, 2020. These amounts reflect the Company’s estimates based solely upon information available to it as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, are not a comprehensive statement of its financial results or position as of March 31, 2020, and have not been reviewed or compiled by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. The actual amounts that the Company reports will be subject to its financial closing procedures and any final adjustments that may be made prior to the time its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020 are finalized.

The information in this Item 2.02 and in the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

