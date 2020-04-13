FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OTCMKTS:FNHI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Franchise Holdings International, Ltd. (the “Company”) hereby announces that it is relying the order of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Release No. 34-88318, dated March 4, 2020 for the extension of the filing deadline of its Annual Report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The outbreak and resulting effect on supply partners has resulted in various delays with respect to completing the audit in a timely manner. Customers, suppliers, and service providers have all been affected by the outbreak, resulting in delays in confirmations and correspondences.

Management believed that the additional period allowed when filing its NT-10K on 03/31/2020 would have been sufficient. Additionally, Management is aware that the filing for this exemption must have been filed by March 30th, 2020, however, due to unforeseen additional delays relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, management is now requesting the use of the exemption relating to the order of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Release No. 34-88318, dated March 4, 2020.

The Company expects the Annual Report to be filed by April 30th, 2020.



About FRANCHISE HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC (OTCMKTS:FNHI)

Franchise Holdings International, Inc. is engaged in the business of acquiring franchise, license and distribution rights in new companies. The Company’s subsidiary includes TruXmart Ltd. (TruXmart). TruXmart is engaged in developing multiple products for pick up trucks available in North America. TruXmart also offers tonneau covers. TruXmart’s product line includes TruXmart Tri Fold, TruXmart Smart Fold, TruXmart Quad-Fold and TruXmart Roll-Up. The Company’s TruXmart Tri Fold is a staple soft folding tonneau cover. The TruXmart Smart Fold is a soft folding tonneau cover with rear latching system. The TruXmart Forte, a solid folding tonneau cover, is constructed using powder coated galvanized steel. The TruXmart Quad-Fold is a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover, which can be folded in over four sections. The TruXmart Roll-Up offers side seals and rear smart latches that allow its users to open this cover by pulling on the rear release loop. It focuses on offering TruXmart Forte GEN2.