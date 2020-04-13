Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On April 13, 2020, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has taken action to defer the record dates and payments of the Company’s March 2020 and April 2020 monthly dividends.

On March 12, 2020, the Company announced monthly distributions of $0.08 per share payable on each of April 30, 2020 (the “March 2020 Dividend”) and May 28, 2020 (the “April 2020 Dividend”) to record holders as of April 23, 2020, and May 21, 2020, respectively. Given the recent economic and financial disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board has decided to defer the record date and payment of each of the March 2020 Dividend and the April 2020 Dividend until such later time as the Board determines is prudent in light of the Company’s capital needs and contractual obligations, and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated April 13, 2020



