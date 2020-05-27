SEC Filings NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC. (NYSE:NGS) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations By ME Staff 8-k -

NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC. (NYSE:NGS) Files An 8-K Shareholder Director Nominations

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (the “Company”) determined that the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”), which has historically been held in June, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 404 Veterans Airpark Lane, Suite 300, Midland, Texas 79705. The Board also set June 9, 2020 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the 2020 Annual Meeting.

In accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Company’s bylaws, any shareholder proposal intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting must be received by the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal executive offices at 404 Veterans Airpark Lane, Suite 300, Midland, Texas 79705 on or before the close of business on June 4, 2020. In addition to complying with this deadline, shareholder proposals intended to be considered for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting must also comply with the Company’s bylaws and all applicable rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

In addition, any shareholder who intends to submit a proposal regarding a director nomination or who intends to submit a proposal regarding any other matter of business at the 2020 Annual Meeting and does not desire to have the proposal included in the Company’s proxy materials for the 2020 Annual Meeting, must ensure that notice of any such nomination or proposal (including certain additional information specified in the Company’s bylaws) is received by the Corporate Secretary at the Company’s principal executive offices on or before the close of business on June 4, 2020.