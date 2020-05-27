THE RUBICON PROJECT, INC. (NYSE:RUBI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 20, 2020, Blima Tuller tendered her resignation as Chief Accounting Officer of The Rubicon Project, Inc. (the “Company”). Ms. Tuller’s resignation will be effective as of June 1, 2020. Ms. Tuller will remain employed by the Company to support the transition of accounting and financial reporting responsibilities though August 15, 2020.
On May 20, 2020, the Company appointed Shawna Hughes as interim Chief Accounting Officer of the Company, effective as of June 1, 2020.
Ms. Hughes, age 42, joined the Company in December 2015. From July 2018 through the closing of the Company’s merger with Telaria, Inc., she served as Head of Global Human Resources and, following the merger, she has served as Integration Lead of the Company. From 2015 to 2018, she served as Vice President of People Operations. Prior to joining the Company, from June 2007 to November 2015, Ms. Hughes served in the roles of Senior Director of International Accounting (International Controller), Senior Director of Revenue and Financial Systems, and Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Concur Technologies, Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Hughes served as a Support Manager at Microsoft. Ms. Hughes Ms. Hughes holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from George Fox University and a Master of Accounting from the University of Notre Dame and is a Certified Public Accountant. Ms. Hughes has no family relationship with any director or executive officer of the Company. Ms. Hughes has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.
The Rubicon Project, Inc. offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video, utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory, real-time bidding (RTB) and static bidding, across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards. The Company’s platform features applications for digital advertising sellers, including Websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks (ATDs), demand side platforms (DSPs) and advertisement networks, to buy advertising inventory, and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

