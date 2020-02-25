SEC Filings VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2020, Veracyte, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits