VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

-

VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 25, 2020, Veracyte, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
About VERACYTE, INC. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The Company’s commercial solution, the Afirma Thyroid fine needle aspiration (FNA) Analysis, centers on the Afirma Gene Expression Classifier (GEC). The Afirma GEC is offered directly or as part of a solution that also includes cytopathology. The Company operates in the pulmonology diagnostics market. It offers Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier, a genomic test to resolve ambiguity in lung cancer diagnosis. It also offers the Envisia Genomic Classifier, which is designed to help in the assessment of patients suspected to have idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

