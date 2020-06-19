NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.



NantKwest, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d949400dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS OF NANTKWEST,…

About NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc., formerly Conkwest, Inc., is a biotechnology company engaged in developing targeted direct-acting immunotherapeutic agents for a range of clinical conditions. The Company is focused on harnessing its immune system by using the natural killer (NK) cell to treat cancer, infectious diseases and inflammatory diseases. Its product candidates include activated NK cells (aNK), high-affinity NKs (haNKs) and target activated Natural Killers (taNKs). It develops aNK product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced Merkel Cell Carcinoma, Human Papilloma Virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers, as well as infectious diseases, such as Ebola and other serious viral, fungal and bacterial infections. It also develops haNKs for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, multiple myeloma, lymphoma and colorectal cancer, and taNKs for the treatment of brain cancer, breast cancer, non-hodgkin lymphoma and myelodysplastic syndrome.