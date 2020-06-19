EMBASSY BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.Submission of Matters to Vote of Security Holders.

Story continues below

The 2020 annual meeting of the shareholders of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on June 18, 2020 in a virtual format. Notice of the meeting was mailed to shareholders of record on or about May 8, 2020, together with proxy solicitation materials prepared in accordance with Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the regulations promulgated thereunder.

The annual meeting was held (a) to elect two (2) Class 1 Directors to serve for a 3-year term and until their successors are elected and qualified; and (b) to ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

There was no solicitation in opposition to the nominees of the Board of Directors for election to the Board of Directors and all such nominees were elected. The number of votes cast for or withheld, as well as the number of broker non-votes, for each of the nominees for election to the Board of Directors as Class 1 Directors, was as follows:

﻿

﻿

Mr. Banko and Mr. Boyer were elected.

﻿

The proposal to ratify the appointment of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020 was approved by a majority of the votes cast on the matter. The number of votes cast for and against, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes on this proposal, was as follows:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

About EMBASSY BANCORP, INC. (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary is Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley (the Bank). The Company acts as an independent community financial services provider, and offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business and government customers. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of secured fixed-rate and variable-rate loans, with a concentration in commercial-purpose transactions and consumer residential mortgage and home equity loans. The Company’s securities available for sale include the United States Government agency obligations, municipal bonds and the United States Government sponsored enterprise (GSE)-mortgage-backed securities-residential.