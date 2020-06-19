LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (NYSE:LEE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operation and Financial Condition .

On June 18, 2020, Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (the “Company”) reported its preliminary results for the second fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020. A copy of the news release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and information from the news release is hereby incorporated by reference. The information in this report shall not be treated as filed for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits .

About LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company’s products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.