Namaste’s Choklat Gets License for Cannabis-Infused Bars and Beverages

Namaste Technologies (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) announced that Choklat has received a processing license from Health Canada to produce a line of chocolate bars, drink mixes and infused sugar.

Story continues below

Choklat is an Alberta-based craft chocolate manufacturer and chocolatier in which Namaste holds a 49% equity position.

“Receiving the processing license from Health Canada is a significant achievement and milestone,” Choklat CEO Brad Churchill stated. “We look forward to introducing our cannabis infused product line, products with a pure chocolatey taste with no aftertaste, across Canada leveraging the extensive B2B sales channels that CannMart Inc. has built.”

New Cannabis Products

Talking about the new cannabis product, Churchill stated:

“Our high-quality cannabis infused bars and beverages will be based on our own chocolate recipe made from a special cocoa bean sourced from the jungles of South America. This is an exciting time for Choklat, CannMart and Namaste as we enter the competitive cannabis 2.0 landscape.”

New products are expected to include dark, white and milk chocolate bars, chocolate-based beverages and infused sugar, that have been formulated, developed and packaged to meet the regulatory requirements set out by Health Canada. These new product formats will be added to Namaste’s e-commerce website CannMart.com and offered through provincial cannabis stores in authorized markets.

Meni Morim, who leads Namaste as CEO, stated they “believe there is pent up demand for cannabis-infused edible products on a national scale. Choklat is one of the first food processors in Canada to receive its processing license from Health Canada and we expect their products to be on shelves in March, allowing for the Health Canada notice period.”