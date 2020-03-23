NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

NACCO Industries, Inc. Investor Presentation, dated March 23, 2020.



NACCO INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit

EX-99 2 d793596dex99.htm EX-99 EX-99 TRUSTED PARTNERS. INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS. POWERFUL RESULTS. INVESTOR PRESENTATION March 2020 Exhibit 99 Safe Harbor Statement and Disclosure This presentation includes forward-looking comments subject to important risks and uncertainties. It may also contain financial measures that are not in conformance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Refer to NACCO’s reports filed on Forms 8-K (current),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company with principal businesses, including mining, small appliances and specialty retail. The Company operates through three segments: NACoal, HBB and KC. Its subsidiaries include The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (HBB) and Kitchen Collection (KC). Its NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. NACoal’s mining operations include Mississippi Lignite Mining Company and Centennial Natural Resources. Its HBB segment designs, markets and distributes a range of small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters and toaster ovens. Its KC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware and gourmet foods operating under the Kitchen Collection and Le Gourmet Chef store names in outlets and malls.