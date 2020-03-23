SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On March 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that it would hold its special meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) at 10 a.m. ‎‎(Beijing time) on May 8, 2020, at its principal executive office located at No. 2666 Kaifaqu Avenue, ‎Rui’an Economic Development District, Rui’an City, Zhejiang Province, People’s Republic of ‎China. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated March 23, 2020.



SORL Auto Parts, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ea119889ex99-1_sorlauto.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co., Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Vehicle Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicle Brake Systems. The Company’s products are principally used in different types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, and include a range of products covering approximately 65 categories and over 2,000 specifications in automotive brake systems. The Company sells its products to approximately 70 vehicle manufacturers, including all of the primary truck manufacturers in China.