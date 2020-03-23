SEC Filings CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION (TSE:CRH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION (TSE:CRH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 of Form 8-K. The sole purpose of this Amendment is to also report and file such information relating to Dr. Holler’s resigntation to Item 5.02(b) of Form 8-K. In all other respects, the Original 8-K remains unchanged.

ITEM 5.02. DEPARTURE OF DIRECTORS OR CERTAIN OFFICERS; ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; APPOINTMENT OF CERTAIN OFFICERS; COMPENSATORY ARRANGEMENTS FOR CERTAIN OFFICERS.

(b) Effective March 19, 2020, Dr. Anthony Holler resigned as a member and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company’s press release announcing Dr. Holler’s resignation is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Original 8-K.