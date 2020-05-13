SEC Filings NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 13, 2020, NACCO Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 19.0 cents to 19.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.77 per share.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the quarterly dividend is attached hereto as Exhibit 99 and incorporated herein by reference.

