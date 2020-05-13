EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. (NYSE:EQS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On May 12, 2020, Equus Total Return, Inc. issued a press release announcing its net asset value for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The text of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release issued on May 12, 2020.



About EQUUS TOTAL RETURN, INC. (NYSE:EQS)

Equus Total Return, Inc. (the Fund) is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund is a business development company whose investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current investment income and long-term capital gains by investing in the debt and equity securities of small and middle market capitalization companies that are generally not publicly traded at the time of its investment. In addition, it may invest with other co-investors, including private equity firms, business development companies, small business investment companies, venture capital groups, institutional investors and individual investors. It invests in a range of sectors, including energy, media, business products and services, shipping products and services, financial services and others. The Fund’s investments in portfolio securities consist of fixed-rate debt securities, limited liability company investments, common stock, and secured and subordinated debt.