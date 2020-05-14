C&F FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFFI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The information set forth under Item 2.03 is incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On May 8, 2020, C&F Finance Company, the wholly-owned consumer finance subsidiary of C&F Financial Corporation, entered into the Ninth Amendment to the Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and various financial institutions (the “Amendment” and the agreement as amended, the “Loan and Security Agreement”), which amended the Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement, dated as of August 25, 2008, as amended by (i) the First Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of July 1, 2010, (ii) the Second Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of September 17, 2012, (iii) the Third Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of November 12, 2013, (iv) the Fourth Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of September 2, 2015, (v) the Fifth Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of November 1, 2016, (vi) the Sixth Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of June 28, 2017, (vii) the Seventh Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of December 21, 2017 and (viii) the Eighth Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement , dated as of April 30, 2019.

Among other non-material changes, at the request of C&F Finance Company the Amendment:

The foregoing description is a summary of the material provisions of the Amendment and is qualified in its entirety by the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.19.9 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

In connection with entering into the Amendment, C&F Financial Corporation paid down the line of credit from its prior balance of $75 million to $0, using excess cash.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

10.19.9 Ninth Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement by and among Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., various financial institutions and C&F Finance Company dated as of May 8, 2020