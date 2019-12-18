NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02

On December 13, 2019, the Compensation Committee (“Compensation Committee”) of the Board of Directors of NACCO Industries, Inc. approved an amended and restated version of The North American Coal Corporation Excess Retirement Plan (“Excess Plan”). The new version of the Excess Plan will effectuate the following changes:
Elizabeth I. Loveman, Vice President and Controller of NACCO Industries, Inc., has 7,940 shares of Class A Common stock subject to a ten-year transfer restriction period that were issued as compensation under various versions of the NACCO Industries, Inc. Amended and Restated Executive Long-Term Incentive Compensation Plan (“Long-Term Equity Plan”). The Long-Term Equity Plan provides that the Compensation Committee may determine any other shorter or longer restriction period in its sole and absolute discretion. On December 13, 2019, the Compensation Committee approved reducing the applicable ten-year restriction period on these 7,940 shares of Class A Common stock to a five-year transfer restriction period.
The foregoing description of the new version of the Excess Plan is qualified in its entirety by the full text of such new version, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
NACCO INDUSTRIES INC Exhibit
EX-1 2 exhibit101-thenorthamerica.htm EXHIBIT 1 Exhibit Exhibit 10.1    THE NORTH AMERICAN COAL CORPORATIONEXCESS RETIREMENT PLAN (AMENDED AND RESTATED EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company with principal businesses, including mining, small appliances and specialty retail. The Company operates through three segments: NACoal, HBB and KC. Its subsidiaries include The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (HBB) and Kitchen Collection (KC). Its NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. NACoal’s mining operations include Mississippi Lignite Mining Company and Centennial Natural Resources. Its HBB segment designs, markets and distributes a range of small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters and toaster ovens. Its KC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware and gourmet foods operating under the Kitchen Collection and Le Gourmet Chef store names in outlets and malls.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR