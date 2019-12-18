SEC Filings NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

On December 13, 2019, the Compensation Committee (“Compensation Committee”) of the Board of Directors of NACCO Industries, Inc. approved an amended and restated version of The North American Coal Corporation Excess Retirement Plan (“Excess Plan”). The new version of the Excess Plan will effectuate the following changes:

Elizabeth I. Loveman, Vice President and Controller of NACCO Industries, Inc., has 7,940 shares of Class A Common stock subject to a ten-year transfer restriction period that were issued as compensation under various versions of the NACCO Industries, Inc. Amended and Restated Executive Long-Term Incentive Compensation Plan (“Long-Term Equity Plan”). The Long-Term Equity Plan provides that the Compensation Committee may determine any other shorter or longer restriction period in its sole and absolute discretion. On December 13, 2019, the Compensation Committee approved reducing the applicable ten-year restriction period on these 7,940 shares of Class A Common stock to a five-year transfer restriction period.

The foregoing description of the new version of the Excess Plan is qualified in its entirety by the full text of such new version, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.