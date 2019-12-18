MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01



About MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company. The Company is focused on the clinical development of drugs and therapies for treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio of clinical drug candidates includes Pracinostat, ME-344 and PWT143. Pracinostat is an orally available histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of advanced hematologic diseases, such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). ME-344 is an isoflavone-based mitochondrial inhibitor targeting a mitochondrial component of the terminal respiratory chain complex in rapidly proliferating cells. PWT143 is an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) delta, a molecular target that plays a critical role in the proliferation and survival of hematologic cancer cells. Pracinostat has been tested in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials in advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.