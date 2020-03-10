ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:ALSK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 10, 2020, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (“the Company”) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. A presentation of supplemental information to be reviewed on the Company’s earnings call to be held on March 11, 2020 will be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://www.alsk.com at the time of the call and is incorporated herein by reference.
to General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02 is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. Furthermore, the information in this Item 2.02 shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Corporation under the Securities Act of 1933.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.

ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a52186812ex99_1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Alaska Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Results Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter Leading 2019 to Meet or Exceed Guidance Reports Revenue of $231.7 Million and Net Income of $4.9 Million Increases Adjusted EBITDA to $62.7 Million,…
About ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system. It serves customers in various areas, such as Business and Wholesale (broadband, voice and managed IT services); Consumer (broadband and voice services), and Other Services (including carrier termination, equipment sales, access services and support services receiving federal support funding). It provides voice and broadband services to residential customers. It provides voice and broadband origination and termination services to inter and intrastate carriers serving its retail customers.

