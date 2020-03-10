SEC Filings ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:ALSK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 10, 2020, Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (“the Company”) released its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference. A presentation of supplemental information to be reviewed on the Company’s earnings call to be held on March 11, 2020 will be made available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://www.alsk.com at the time of the call and is incorporated herein by reference.

