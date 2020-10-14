mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On October 13, 2020, mPhase Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing an update on new technology and business improvements at its Learning Track division and updating analysts and investors that it is not able to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, by the extended due date of today as the Company continues to experience disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic. Accordingly, the Company expects to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K by October 31, 2020.

The foregoing description of the press release is only a summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the press release, which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is hereby incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release

––



MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 MPHASE PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE INCLUDING CONTINUED GROWTH IN LEARNING TRACK BUSINESS Gaithersburg,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. is focused on marketing its automotive battery jump starter designed for the mass market and developing new smart surface products through the sciences of microfluidics, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanotechnology. The Company is engaged in commercializing its nanotechnology-enabled product for military and commercial applications-The Smart NanoBattery providing Power On Command. Its battery technology, based on the phenomenon of electrowetting, offers a way to store energy and manage power. The platform technology behind the Smart NanoBattery is a porous nanostructured material used to repel and precisely control the flow of liquids. The material has a Smart Surface that can be designed for other product applications, including medical oxygen generation, hot/cold packs and emergency lighting. As of December 31, 2015, the Company had completed a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer Program (STTR) grant.