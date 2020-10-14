BIOLASE, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On October 14, 2020 BIOLASE, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing certain unaudited preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is being furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:

BIOLASE, INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 biol-ex991_13.htm EX-99.1 PRELIMINARY Q3 biol-ex991_13.htm Exhibit 99.1 BIOLASE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY THIRD QUARTER REVENUE RESULTS; REOPENING OF DENTAL PRACTICES DRIVES SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH Virtual Investor and Analyst Event Being Held Today at 1:00 p.m. ET Foothill Ranch,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BIOLASE, INC. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOLASE) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The Company markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) intra-oral scanners, in-office, chair-side milling machines and three-dimensional (3-D) printers. It offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems. Its brand, WaterLase, uses a combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures performed using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. It also offers its Diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its Waterlase and Diode systems use disposable laser tips of differing sizes and shapes depending on the procedures being performed.