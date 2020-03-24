Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

On March 20, 2020, Moxian, Inc. (the “Company”) received the Notice from the Staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice, the market value of the Company’s listed securities was less than $35 million, which does not meet the requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as required by the Market Value Rule. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), Nasdaq has provided the Company with 180 calendar days, or until September 16, 2020, to regain compliance with the Market Value Rule. If the Company regains compliance with the Market Value Rule, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation to the Company and close the matter. If the Company does not regain compliance with this requirement by September 16, 2020, the Company will receive written notification from the Staff that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearing Panel.

As previously disclosed, on February 20, 2020, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that it had violated Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because the Company had not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2019. The Form 10-Q could not be filed by its February 17, 2020 deadline without unreasonable effort and expenses because the Company’s personnel have been unable to return to work due to travel restrictions and related complications arising from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Due to the continuing crisis, the Company is currently unable to project the date it will be able to file the Form 10-Q.

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days, or until April 20, 2020, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. After Nasdaq reviews the Company’s plan, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written notice of its decision. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, the Company may be granted until August 12, 2020 to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Hearings Panel.

The Company is presently evaluating potential actions to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in maintaining its listing of the common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Story continues below

Moxian, Inc., formerly Moxian China, Inc. is engaged in the online-to-offline (O2O) business. The Company provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers and obtain new customers. The Company refers to its customers as Merchant Clients and the users of its mobile application and platform that are the Merchant Clients’ existing customers as Users. Its products and services are designed to allow Merchant Clients to conduct targeted advertising campaigns and promotions. The version of its platform is called Moxian+, which consists of its user mobile application, Moxian+ User App and a separate application for its Merchant Clients, the Moxian+ Business App. Both versions of the application are available in the Google Play Store and the Apple application Store. The Moxian+ User App provides access to a social media platform with a package of services.