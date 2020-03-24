Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02

(b) On March 18, 2020, Garrett Nichols, M.D. notified Chimerix, Inc. (the “Company”) of his intention to resign as Chief Medical Officer of the Company, effective as of April 7, 2020. Dr. Nichols’ resignation did not result from a disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.

Story continues below

Chimerix, Inc. (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development. In addition, the Company has an active discovery program focusing on viral targets for which limited or no therapies are available. Brincidofovir is an investigational oral nucleotide analog that has shown spectrum antiviral activity against over five families of double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid (dsDNA) viruses that affect humans. CMX157, is its second clinical-stage nucleotide analog, uses the same lipid technology as brincidofovir to deliver high intracellular concentrations of the potent antiviral drug, tenofovir. Tenofovir is marketed under the brand name Viread. The Company has discovered, developed and selected a clinical candidate, CMX669, for BK virus and cytomegalovirus.