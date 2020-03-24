LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LMB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 24, 2020, Limbach Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “we”) issued a press release announcing, among other things, certain estimated unaudited financial results for its year ended December 31, 2019. We have furnished a copy of the press release as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Item 2.02 “Results of Operations and Financial Condition” and the exhibit attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

On March 24, 2020, the Company announced that in light of the circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, customers, employees, subcontractors and supply chain, consultants, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, the Company’s board of directors and management has determined that it will delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Annual Report”) by up to 45 days in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) March 4, 2020 Order (Release No. 34-88318) (the “Order”), which allows for the delay of certain filings required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The Company’s operations and business have experienced disruption due to the unprecedented conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic spreading throughout the United States and elsewhere, causing disruptions to the Company’s business operations, and management is currently unable to timely review and prepare the Annual Report or determine COVID-19’s impact on the Company’s financial statements for the 2019 fiscal year. The Company will file its Annual Report by no later than May 14, 2020, which is 45 days after the original due date of its Annual Report.

Due to the speed with which the COVID-19 situation is developing and evolving, there is uncertainty around its ultimate impact; therefore, the negative impact on our financial position, operating results and liquidity cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact could be material. At this time, we expect to provide an update during our year-end and Fourth Quarter 2019 earnings release and call, which we will announce in advance of such call on a Current Report on Form 8-K.

In addition, the Company is supplementing the risk factors previously disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, with the following risk factor:

A pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease in the markets in which we operate or that otherwise impacts our facilities or suppliers could adversely impact our business.

If a pandemic, epidemic, or outbreak of an infectious disease including the recent outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, or other public health crisis were to affect our markets or facilities or those of our suppliers, our business could be adversely affected. Consequences of the coronavirus outbreak are resulting in disruptions in or restrictions on our ability to travel. If such an infectious disease broke out at one or more of our offices, facilities or work sites, our operations may be affected significantly, our productivity may be affected, our ability to complete projects in accordance with our contractual obligations may be affected, and we may incur increased labor and materials costs. If the customers with which we contract are affected by an outbreak of infectious disease, Construction and Service work may be delayed or cancelled, and we may incur increased labor and materials costs. If our subcontractors with whom we work were affected by an outbreak of infectious disease, our labor supply may be affected and we may incur increased labor costs. In addition, we may experience difficulties with certain suppliers or with vendors in their supply chains, and our business could be affected if we become unable to procure essential equipment, supplies or services in adequate quantities and at acceptable prices. Further, infectious outbreak may cause disruption to the U.S. economy, or the local economies of the markets in which we operate, cause shortages of building materials, increase costs associated with obtaining building materials, affect job growth and consumer confidence, or cause economic changes that we cannot anticipate. Overall, the potential impact of a pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease with respect to our markets or our facilities is difficult to predict and could adversely impact our business. In response to the COVID-19 situation, federal, state and local governments (or other governments or bodies) are considering placing, or have placed, restrictions on travel and conducting or operating business activities. At this time those restrictions are very fluid and evolving. We have been and will continue to be impacted by those restrictions. Given that the type, degree and length of such restrictions are not known at this time, we cannot predict the overall impact of such restrictions on us, our customers, our subcontractors and supply chain, others that we work with or the overall economic environment. As such, the impact these restrictions may have on our financial position, operating results and liquidity cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact may be material. In addition, due to the speed with which the COVID-19 situation is developing and evolving, there is uncertainty around its ultimate impact on public health, business operations and the overall economy; therefore, the negative impact on our financial position, operating results and liquidity cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, but the impact may be material.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Limbach’s business, customers, employees, subcontractors and supply chain, consultants, service providers, stockholders, investors and other stakeholders, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our Form 10-K filed on April 2, 2018 and any subsequent filings made by us to the Exchange Act, each of which is available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release, dated March 24, 2020.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

