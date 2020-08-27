Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL CONTRACT

On August 27, 2020, Moxian, Inc (the “Registrant”) entered into a Share Exchange Agreement, with Btab Group, Inc (“BTAB”) for the exchange of (a) 59,270,000 shares of the common shares of BTAB for 59,270,000 shares of its new common shares and (b) 50,000,000 shares of BTAB Class B shares for 50,000,000 of its new Class A Preferred Shares. The closing of this Agreement (the “Closing”) will be subject to several conditions, including a satisfactory due diligence and independent valuation of BTAB as well as the approval of its shareholders as well as that of the regulatory authorities. BTAB also agrees to secure a bona fide financing commitment of up to $50 million prior to the Closing. The Closing is expected to be not earlier than December 31, 2020.

BTAB was incorporated in the state of Delaware, United States of America in 2018 but its operations are mainly through subsidiaries in Australia. The BTAB group operates as the provider of affordable online technology to small businesses to allow them to compete in an underserved market segment in e-commerce.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit A.

Item 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated August 27, 2020



Moxian, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 SHARE EXCHANGE AGREEMENT and PLAN of REORGANIZATION by and among MOXIAN,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc., formerly Moxian China, Inc. is engaged in the online-to-offline (O2O) business. The Company provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers and obtain new customers. The Company refers to its customers as Merchant Clients and the users of its mobile application and platform that are the Merchant Clients’ existing customers as Users. Its products and services are designed to allow Merchant Clients to conduct targeted advertising campaigns and promotions. The version of its platform is called Moxian+, which consists of its user mobile application, Moxian+ User App and a separate application for its Merchant Clients, the Moxian+ Business App. Both versions of the application are available in the Google Play Store and the Apple application Store. The Moxian+ User App provides access to a social media platform with a package of services.