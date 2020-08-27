1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 27, 2020, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for its Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and 2020 Fiscal Year ended June 28, 2020. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(c) Exhibits
The following exhibits are furnished with this Form 8-K:
99.1 Press Release dated August 27, 2020.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment includes the operations of the Company’s flagship brand, 1-800-Flowers.com, FruitBouquets.com and Flowerama. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment includes the operations of Harry & David (which includes Wolferman’s, Moose Munch and Stockyards.com), Fannie May Confections Brands (which includes Harry London), Cheryl’s (which includes Mrs. Beasley’s), The Popcorn Factory, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet and Napco.

