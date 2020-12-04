FULL HOUSE RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ:FLL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 3, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Full House Resorts, Inc. (the “Company”) increased the size of the Board to nine and appointed Michael A. Hartmeier as a member of the Board, effective immediately, to serve until the Company’s 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. The Board has not yet determined the committees of the Board on which Mr. Hartmeier will serve.

The Board determined that Mr. Hartmeier is an “independent director,” as defined under the applicable rules of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Hartmeier and any other person to which Mr. Hartmeier was selected as a director. There are no transactions in which Mr. Hartmeier has an interest requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Mr. Hartmeier will participate in the standard compensation arrangements for the Company’s non-employee directors, as disclosed in the Company’s most recent proxy statement, filed April 23, 2020, the description of which is incorporated herein by reference.

From September 2008 through July 2020, Mr. Hartmeier was the Group Head of Lodging, Gaming and Leisure Investment Banking at Barclays, a multinational investment bank and financial services company. Prior to this, Mr. Hartmeier held group head positions in hospitality and gaming for Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Hartmeier currently serves on the board of directors at DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a self-advised real estate investment trust (since October 2020). Mr. Hartmeier received his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Economics-Business from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). While at UCLA, he was awarded the Pacific-10 Conference Medal. He is a Certified Public Accountant (non-practicing) and began his career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the matters described in Item 5.02 of this report is attached hereto and furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

