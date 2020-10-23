Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01. Other Events.

On October 22, 2020, Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference, announcing that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of the financial markets.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release, dated October 22, 2020.



About Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).