SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (NYSE:PER) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About SANDRIDGE PERMIAN TRUST (NYSE:PER)

Sandridge Permian Trust (the Trust) is a statutory trust. The Trust holds Royalty Interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. The Trust’s business activities are generally limited to owning the Royalty Interests, and entering into hedging arrangements at the inception of the Trust and activities related thereto, including activities required or permitted by the terms of the conveyances related to the Royalty Interests. The Trust’s properties consist of Royalty Interests in the initial wells and over 860 additional wells that are drilled and perforated for completion. The Royalty Interests are in properties located in the greater Fuhrman-Mascho field, a field in Andrews County, Texas that produces oil primarily from the Grayburg/San Andres formation in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin extends throughout southwestern Texas and southeastern New Mexico over an area approximately 250 miles wide and over 300 miles long.