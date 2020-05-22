Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 21, 2020, Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) entered into Amendment No. 3 and Limited Waiver to the Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the “Amendment”) with certain lenders party thereto and ING Capital LLC, as administrative agent. The Amendment amends the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement (the “Credit Facility”) to, among other things:

10.1 Amendment No. 3 and Limited Waiver to Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement among the Company, as borrower, the Lenders party thereto, and ING Capital LLC, as Administrative Agent, dated May 21, 2020.



About Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity. The Company provides customized financing solutions focused primarily on senior secured, junior secured and unitranche (a combination of senior secured and junior secured debt in the same facility) debt, and subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC (MC Advisors).