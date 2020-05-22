Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
On March 13, 2020, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Initial Report”) in which the Company reported the completion, on March 12, 2020, of its acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Alaska Tanker Company, LLC (“ATC”), making ATC a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to supplement the Initial Report to provide the financial information related to the Acquisition, as required by Items 9.01(a) and (b) of Form 8-K.
(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired.
The consolidated financial statements of ATC are filed as Exhibit 99.1.
(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.
Unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information of the Company, giving effect to the acquisition of ATC, is filed as Exhibit 99.2.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibits are included as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K:
OVERSEAS SHIPHOLDING GROUP INC Exhibit
EX-23.1 2 exhibit231.htm EXHIBIT 23.1 Exhibit Exhibit 23.1Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting FirmWe consent to the incorporation by reference in the registration statements (Nos. 333-237228 and 333-238158) on Form S-8 and the registration statement (No. 333-213035) on Form S-3 of Overseas Shipholding Group,…
To view the full exhibit click
EX-23.1 2 exhibit231.htm EXHIBIT 23.1 Exhibit Exhibit 23.1Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting FirmWe consent to the incorporation by reference in the registration statements (Nos. 333-237228 and 333-238158) on Form S-8 and the registration statement (No. 333-213035) on Form S-3 of Overseas Shipholding Group,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
An ad to help with our costs