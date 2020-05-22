SEC Filings Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

On March 13, 2020, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Initial Report”) in which the Company reported the completion, on March 12, 2020, of its acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Alaska Tanker Company, LLC (“ATC”), making ATC a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to supplement the Initial Report to provide the financial information related to the Acquisition, as required by Items 9.01(a) and (b) of Form 8-K.

(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired.

The consolidated financial statements of ATC are filed as Exhibit 99.1.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

Unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information of the Company, giving effect to the acquisition of ATC, is filed as Exhibit 99.2.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibits are included as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K: