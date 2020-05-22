Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2020 annual shareholders meeting on May 19, 2020. Shareholders elected the eight nominees to the Board of Directors for one-year terms, ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020, approved an amendment to the Mistras Group, Inc. 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance by 2 million shares and approved on an advisory basis the Company’s executive compensation programs. These were the only matters voted upon at the meeting. The voting results are as follows.
1. The eight nominees for election to the Board of Directors were elected based upon the following votes:
2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 was ratified based upon the following votes:
There were no broker non-votes for this item.
3. The amendment to the Mistras Group, Inc. 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance by 2 million shares was approved based upon the following votes:
4. The advisory vote on the Company’s executive compensation was approved based upon the following votes:
Mistras Group, Inc. offers asset protection solutions and is a provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company’s segments are Services segment, which provides asset protection solutions in North America with concentration on the United States along with a Canadian services business, consisting of non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services that are used to evaluate structural integrity and reliability of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure; International segment, which offers services, products and systems similar to those of its Services and Products and Systems segments to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and South America, and Products and Systems segment, which designs, manufactures, sells, installs and services asset protection products and systems, including equipment and instrumentation.

