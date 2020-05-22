SEC Filings Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The Company held its 2020 annual shareholders meeting on May 19, 2020. Shareholders elected the eight nominees to the Board of Directors for one-year terms, ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020, approved an amendment to the Mistras Group, Inc. 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance by 2 million shares and approved on an advisory basis the Company’s executive compensation programs. These were the only matters voted upon at the meeting. The voting results are as follows.

1. The eight nominees for election to the Board of Directors were elected based upon the following votes:

2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2020 was ratified based upon the following votes:

There were no broker non-votes for this item.

3. The amendment to the Mistras Group, Inc. 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares authorized for issuance by 2 million shares was approved based upon the following votes:

4. The advisory vote on the Company’s executive compensation was approved based upon the following votes: