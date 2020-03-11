Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s operating segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; over 820 guest rooms and suites; approximately eight food outlets; over two espresso and pastry bars; approximately 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; approximately two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, and over 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space. The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features approximately 710 slot machines, over 10 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a parking structure with approximately 500 spaces. The casino space is approximately 27,500 square feet.