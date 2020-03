Story continues below

EXHIBIT 99.1ParkOhio Announces 2019 Results andShare Repurchase ProgramFourth Quarter 2019:•Q4 2019 Sales of $380 million•Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.61; Adjusted EPS of $0.65•Operating cash flows of $30.2 millionFull Year 2019:•Sales of $1.618 billion in 2019•GAAP EPS of $3.12; Adjusted EPS of $3.74•Operating cash flows of $63.7 millionCLEVELAND,…

About Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through the subsidiaries owned by its direct subsidiary, Park-Ohio Industries, Inc. (Park-Ohio). Park-Ohio is an industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing business operating in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products. Supply Technologies provides its customers with Total Supply Management services for a range of production components. Assembly Components manufactures cast and machined aluminum components, automotive and industrial rubber and thermoplastic products, gasoline direct injection systems, fuel filler and hydraulic assemblies for automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, heavy-duty truck and marine equipment industries. Engineered Products operates a group of manufacturing businesses that design and manufacture a range of products engineered for specific customer applications.