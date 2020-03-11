CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued on March 11, 2020

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to treat liver disease. The Company operates through commercialization and development of pharmaceutical products segment. The Company is engaged in developing emricasan, which is an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor for the treatment of patients with chronic liver disease. Emricasan has the potential to interrupt the progression of liver disease and provide treatment options in multiple areas of liver disease. Emricasan is designed to slow or halt the progression of chronic liver disease caused by fibrosis and cirrhosis. Emricasan works by inhibiting caspases, which are a family of related enzymes that plays as modulators of critical cellular functions, including functions that result in apoptosis and inflammation.