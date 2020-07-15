SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 15, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has entered into an agreement with Sterling Pharma USA LLC for US production of WP1122 to support its expanded development efforts in preparation for submitting a request to the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for Investigational New Drug (“IND”) status for WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated July 15, 2020