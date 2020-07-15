Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 15, 2020, Trxade Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release disclosing the date that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 (after market close on July 27, 2020), information regarding a conference call and webcast which will take place following such release, and information on how to access such call and webcast.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release Dated July 15, 2020



TRXADE GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Trxade Group to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results of Operations on Monday,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Trxade Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXD)

Trxade Group, Inc. (Trxade) designs, develops, owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The Company’s products and services include Trxade.com, InventoryRx.com, Pharmabayonline and RxGuru. Its services are distributed through its online platform. As of December 31, 2015, its wholesale division distributed pharmaceuticals to independent pharmacies in 26 states through a third-party logistics company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Trxade, Inc. (Trxade Florida) and Pinnacle Tek, Inc. Trxade.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace engaged in promoting and enabling trade among independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical suppliers across the nation. InventoryRx.com is a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace formed to promote and enable trade among suppliers, manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the nation.