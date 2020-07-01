MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
EX-99.1 2 exh991-pressreleasemolecul.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 New Publication Finds Combination of WP1066 and Radiation Resulted in Long-Term Survival in Human Brain Tumor Mouse ModelFindings published in Clinical Cancer ResearchHOUSTON,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX)
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Annamycin is a Phase II clinical-stage anthracycline and liposome formulated anthracycline that has been designed to eliminate cardiotoxicity and avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms. It has over two other drug development projects in progress, one involving a portfolio of small molecules, which it refers to as the WP1066 Portfolio, focused on the modulation of key oncogenic transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer, and the WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer in general, and glioblastoma. As of September 30, 2016, it had not generated any revenue from its operations.