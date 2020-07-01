SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 1, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that a peer-reviewed article published in Clinical Cancer Research (Clin Cancer Res June 30 2020 DOI:10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-19-4092) reported findings that Moleculin’s STAT3 inhibitor, WP1066, used in combination with traditional whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT) resulted in long-term survivors and enhanced median survival time relative to monotherapy in mice with implanted human brain tumors.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated July 1, 2020