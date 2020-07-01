Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Story continues below

CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2023858d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Citizens & Northern Corporation and Covenant Financial,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation is a holding company whose principal activity is community banking. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in providing a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Company offers lending products, including mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs) and certificates of deposit. It also offers non-insured Repo Sweep accounts. It provides trust and financial management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services.