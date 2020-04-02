SEC Filings Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 2, 2020, Dynatronics Corporation (\”Dynatronics\” or \”Company\”) issued a press release relating to its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended March31, 2020, the Company\’s withdrawal of its previously announced sales guidance for 2020 given the everchanging environment, continued uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by the Company to combat COVID-19. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Pre-release of Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

On April 2, 2020, the Company announced that it expects unaudited third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 net sales to be in the range of $13.6 million to $13.9 million, a 5% -7% decrease compared to $14.6 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2019. The decrease in net sales is due to an expected decline in sales of physical therapy and rehabilitation products as well as an immediate decline due to stay-at-home policies and restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The above estimates have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company’s management. The Company has not yet completed its closing process for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. This information is preliminary, has not been audited and is subject to change upon completion of the Company’s closing procedures. Additional information and disclosure would be required for a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and results of operations as of and for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020. Moreover, even if the Company’s actual results are consistent with these preliminary estimates, this information may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

COVID-19 Extended Risks and Uncertainties

The Company has implemented guidelines and redundancies to promote employee health and wellness in order to meet its obligations as a manufacturer and infrastructure provider.

Due to the speed with which this situation is developing and the uncertainty regarding its extent or duration, the Company is not able to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on its revenues, results of operations, and liquidity, or on its outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, or the first or second quarters of fiscal year 2021 or beyond, and this impact could be material.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits