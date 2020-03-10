SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 10, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that Dr. Hongbo Zhai, former Senior Faculty and Supervisor of Postdoctoral Fellows at University of California San Francisco, has joined Moleculin’s Science Advisory Board.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated March 10, 2020